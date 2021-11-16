How to Watch Sharks at Wild

On Tuesday night, the Sharks will hit the road to take on the Wild in Minnesota in an intriguing NHL matchup.

The Sharks hit the road to take on the Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday as the NHL season continues.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream the San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Sharks have gotten off to a 7-6-1 start coming into this matchup. They have looked good at times, but they need to be consistent. A big win over the Wild could be the momentum-building win that they have been needing.

On the other side of the rink, the Wild come into this game with an impressive 10-4-0 record. They are looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender at this stage of the year.

The Wild are led by Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov, who have 11 points each. Hartman leads the team with seven goals and also has four assists, while Kaprizov leads the team with eight assists and also has three goals.

Both of these teams are hungry for a win and are looking to make a statement tonight. This should be a very entertaining game and fans should tune in.

Regional restrictions may apply.