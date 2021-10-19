How to Watch Sharks at Canadiens

    • October 19, 2021
    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sharks look to stay perfect as they travel to Montreal on Tuesday night to face the Canadiens.
    Author:

    The Sharks opened their season with a 4–3 win against the Jets on Saturday night and will look to continue their success Tuesday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

    San Jose trailed 2-0 early in the second against Winnipeg before Andrew Cogliano broke through with a shorthanded goal. Cogliano's goal was the first of four straight goals for the Sharks in the win.

    How to Watch San Jose at Montreal:

    Match Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream the Sharks at Canadiens match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Canadiens enter Tuesday's game looking for their first win of the season.

    Montreal has opened with three straight losses. The latest was a 3–1 defeat in their home opener against the Rangers.

    After making a run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, Montreal has scored just one goal in each of its first three matches. Jonathan Drouin scored the team's lone goal against the Rangers. Drouin also scored the only goal in the team's 2–1 season opening loss to the Maple Leafs.

    The Canadiens will look to get that elusive first win Tuesday against San Jose.

