The Sharks go for their third win in a row when they travel to New York to take on the Islanders.

The Sharks have been playing well over the last couple of weeks. They have won four of their last five to get back over .500 at 12-9-1. The improved play has helped them move up to fourth in the Pacific Division.

How to Watch Sharks at Islanders Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

It has been a good stretch of hockey for San Jose, as the team looks to make it back to the playoffs after missing postseason play in the last two years. It has been a bit of an up-and-down year for the Sharks, but with the improved play, they hope it can get them on a run.

Thursday night, they take on an Islanders team getting back on the ice after missing two games from COVID-19 precautions.

Even before missing those two games, it had been a rough start to the season for New York. The Islanders started with 13 straight road games as their new stadium was being finished, but they have lost every game they have played at home and are currently on an eight-game losing streak.

They hope the unexpected break will get them refreshed and can help them pick up a win against the Sharks on Thursday night.

