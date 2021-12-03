The Sharks look to win their fourth straight game when they travel to New York to take on the Rangers.

How to Watch Sharks at Rangers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

San Jose dealt the Islanders their ninth straight loss on Thursday night and kept them winless in their new arena with a 2-1 overtime win.

The Sharks have been playing great hockey in winning their last three contests and five of their last six. San Jose has moved up to fourth in the Pacific Division and is looking to get even with the Ducks who are just two points above.

The Sharks can do that with a win on Friday night against a Rangers team that has won four in a row.

New York has been one of the hottest teams in the NHL lately, as it has won four in a row and eight of its last nine. The hot play has the Rangers in second place in the Metropolitan Division, just three points back of the Capitals.

Friday, they will look to stay hot and at the same time cool off a Sharks team playing just as well.

