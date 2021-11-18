Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blues look to snap a four-game losing streak as they host the Sharks in this Thursday night NHL showdown.
    These two teams come in pretty evenly matched. Only one point separates them. The Blues are trying to break a recent three-game losing streak at home when they host the Sharks. 

    How to Watch  San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    St. Louis has lost its last four overall. That even included a loss to the worst team in the league, as the Blues were defeated by Arizona 3-2 at home. The Coyotes have five points which is the lowest amount in the league. 

    All those games were close defeats, as they all came by one goal, but the Sharks should have a great opportunity to attack. They are coming off a strong win as well against the Wild, 4-1. After missing key players of their projected roster before the season, they have got a shot in the arm by winger Timo Meier, who's off to a hot start. 

    He scored a goal and notched an assist in that win over the Wild. Look for their high-flying offense to come out fast on the road. 

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
