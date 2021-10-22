How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Sharks look to continue their perfect start to the season when they travel to Toronto on Friday night to face the Maple Leafs.

The Sharks have got off to a surprising 3–0 start to the season and will look to keep rolling Friday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

San Jose has struggled the last two seasons, missing the playoffs in each. While three matches do not make or break a season, the strong start provides the Sharks with momentum.

How to Watch Sharks at Maple Leafs:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

San Jose will play its fourth straight match against a team from Canada against the Maple Leafs. So far, the Sharks have not had problems with teams from the Great White North. They beat the Jets in their season opener and then took down the Canadiens and Senators.

The Maple Leafs will look to spoil the Sharks' great start.

Toronto is coming off a 2–1 overtime loss to the Rangers on Monday. Artemi Panarin scored for New York in overtime to give the Maple Leafs their first overtime loss of the year. The loss dropped Toronto's record to 2-1-1.

Friday night's contest should be a great matchup between two teams that have been playing well. The Sharks will look to continue their great start, while the Maple Leafs will look to defend their home ice.

