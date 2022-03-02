How to Watch Sharks vs. Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights look to find success at home when they host the San Jose Sharks.

For much of the season the Vegas Golden Knights have been leading the Pacific Division. With the recent success of the Calgary Flames and some recent struggles, that dynamic is changing and the Golden Knights look to get back on track at home against the San Jose Sharks.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Vegas has dropped four games in a row at home and four of its last five. The Golden Knights last game came against the Colorado Avalanche, who have the most points in the NHL. They played the Avalanche twice last month and came up short both times. This time might have been the most frustrating against Colorado, as they held a lead into the third period, but they only scored in the first period and ultimately dropped the game 3-2.

Vegas will look to replicate its first matchup against the Sharks when it played for the first time just less than two weeks ago and got a 4-1 win. San Jose is coming off a win against the Seattle Kraken.

