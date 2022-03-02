How to Watch Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vegas Golden Knights look to find success at home when they host the San Jose Sharks.

For much of the season the Vegas Golden Knights have been leading the Pacific Division. With the recent success of the Calgary Flames and some recent struggles, that dynamic is changing and the Golden Knights look to get back on track at home against the San Jose Sharks. 

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas has dropped four games in a row at home and four of its last five. The Golden Knights last game came against the Colorado Avalanche, who have the most points in the NHL. They played the Avalanche twice last month and came up short both times. This time might have been the most frustrating against Colorado, as they held a lead into the third period, but they only scored in the first period and ultimately dropped the game 3-2. 

Vegas will look to replicate its first matchup against the Sharks when it played for the first time just less than two weeks ago and got a 4-1 win. San Jose is coming off a win against the Seattle Kraken.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins vs. Ducks

By Ben Macaluso
12 seconds ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks vs. Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso
12 seconds ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA

By Alex Barth
12 seconds ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Necaxa

By Rafael Urbina
15 minutes ago
leon
Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown
15 minutes ago
Queretaro
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Querétaro

By Rafael Urbina
15 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a power-play goal scored by right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Avalanche

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) looks to shoot as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (left) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Boise State

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy