The Sharks travel to Vegas to face the Golden Knights for their first preseason game of the year.

The Sharks start their preseason schedule in Vegas looking to make it back to the playoffs for the first time in three years. The Sharks have been a staple in the Western Conference playoffs over the last 20 years, but have missed out on the postseason the last two seasons.

How to Watch Sharks at Golden Knights:

Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

From 1998-2019 the Sharks only missed the playoffs twice. They were one of the best teams in the Western Conference during that time. In the last two years, though, they haven't even come close to making the playoffs and have struggled to stay out of last place.

The Golden Knights haven't had that problem. They've made the playoffs in each of their four seasons, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season. Since then, they have made it back to the Conference Finals twice, including last year when they lost to the Canadiens in six games.

Fans won't learn much about these teams in their first preseason game, but you know Vegas will be rocking and put on a great show as they love their Knights.

