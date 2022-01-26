San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) after a video review confirmed a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (23-11-9) host the San Jose Sharks (21-19-2) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on January 26, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 55 points and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference with 44 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. San Jose

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 5.5

Washington and San Jose Stats

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 21 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for San Jose add up to 46 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl has totaled 37 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 16 assists.

Logan Couture has 31 points so far, including 13 goals and 18 assists.

Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (58 total points), having put up 29 goals and 29 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) to the team.

John Carlson has eight goals and 24 assists for Washington.

In 22 games, Vitek Vanecek has conceded 51 goals (2.47 goals against average) and has recorded 528 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)

