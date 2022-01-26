San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (23-11-9) host the San Jose Sharks (21-19-2) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on January 26, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 55 points and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference with 44 points.
How to Watch Washington vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Washington vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
5.5
Washington and San Jose Stats
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 21 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for San Jose add up to 46 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl has totaled 37 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 16 assists.
- Logan Couture has 31 points so far, including 13 goals and 18 assists.
- Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (58 total points), having put up 29 goals and 29 assists.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
- John Carlson has eight goals and 24 assists for Washington.
- In 22 games, Vitek Vanecek has conceded 51 goals (2.47 goals against average) and has recorded 528 saves.
Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
26
2022
San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)