Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

The Seattle Kraken (19-38-6) hit the ice against the Arizona Coyotes (20-38-4) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Kraken are 16th and the Coyotes 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Seattle

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 6

Seattle and Arizona Stats

The Kraken are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Coyotes are 27th defensively (3.6 against).

On average, the Coyotes post 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Kraken allow 3.6 (28th).

Seattle is -63 overall in goal differential this season, 30th in the NHL.

Arizona is 30th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -59.

The Coyotes have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.3% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 14.9% of opportunities).

The Kraken have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Coyotes have scored 21 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 27 goals and 34 assists in 62 games for Arizona add up to 61 total points on the season.

Nick Schmaltz has posted 42 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 18 goals and 24 assists.

Phil Kessel's seven goals and 32 assists add up to 39 points this season.

Karel Vejmelka has given up 111 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassed 1058 saves with a .905 save percentage (34th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 18:37 per game.

Jared McCann is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 55 games, with 23 goals and 13 assists.

Jordan Eberle's season total of 35 points has come from 15 goals and 20 assists.

In 46 games, Philipp Grubauer has conceded 137 goals (3.20 goals against average) and has racked up 1091 saves.

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

