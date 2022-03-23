Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (19-38-6) hit the ice against the Arizona Coyotes (20-38-4) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Kraken are 16th and the Coyotes 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Gila River Arena
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Arizona

Kraken vs Coyotes Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kraken

-1.5

6

Seattle and Arizona Stats

  • The Kraken are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Coyotes are 27th defensively (3.6 against).
  • On average, the Coyotes post 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Kraken allow 3.6 (28th).
  • Seattle is -63 overall in goal differential this season, 30th in the NHL.
  • Arizona is 30th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -59.
  • The Coyotes have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.3% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 14.9% of opportunities).
  • The Kraken have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Coyotes have scored 21 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller's 27 goals and 34 assists in 62 games for Arizona add up to 61 total points on the season.
  • Nick Schmaltz has posted 42 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 18 goals and 24 assists.
  • Phil Kessel's seven goals and 32 assists add up to 39 points this season.
  • Karel Vejmelka has given up 111 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassed 1058 saves with a .905 save percentage (34th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 18:37 per game.
  • Jared McCann is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 55 games, with 23 goals and 13 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle's season total of 35 points has come from 15 goals and 20 assists.
  • In 46 games, Philipp Grubauer has conceded 137 goals (3.20 goals against average) and has racked up 1091 saves.

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
