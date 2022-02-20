How to Watch Kraken at Flames

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flames look to keep up their hot streak as they host the Kraken on Saturday night.

Outside of the Avalanche, the Flames are arguably the league's hottest team. They are certainly the hottest team in the Pacific division as their name seems very fitting maybe now more than ever. They overtook the Golden Knights for the top spot in the division where Vegas has sat most of the season. Since their last game was postponed on Jan. 15, they have only lost two games, are 9-1 in their last 10 and have won eight straight games. 

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They're doing it with a prolific offense, though prolific doesn't seem like a big enough adjective to describe the pace they are setting. They've scored at least goals in each of their last five contests. 

Elias Lindholm is a huge reason for their success. In their last game against Anaheim, he had two goals and an assist to extend his scoring streak to six games. 

This seven-game homestand for Calgary continues tonight against the Kraken, who sit on the opposite side of the Pacific division. Seattle will be trying to bounce from back-to-back losses against the Maple Leafs and Jets.

They will be getting help though as Mark Giordano is expected to play his first game of the season which happens to be against his former team. Philipp Grubauer will need a huge game in net to combat this Calgary offense. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
17 seconds ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
17 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 seconds ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy