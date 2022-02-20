How to Watch Kraken at Flames

The Flames look to keep up their hot streak as they host the Kraken on Saturday night.

Outside of the Avalanche, the Flames are arguably the league's hottest team. They are certainly the hottest team in the Pacific division as their name seems very fitting maybe now more than ever. They overtook the Golden Knights for the top spot in the division where Vegas has sat most of the season. Since their last game was postponed on Jan. 15, they have only lost two games, are 9-1 in their last 10 and have won eight straight games.

They're doing it with a prolific offense, though prolific doesn't seem like a big enough adjective to describe the pace they are setting. They've scored at least goals in each of their last five contests.

Elias Lindholm is a huge reason for their success. In their last game against Anaheim, he had two goals and an assist to extend his scoring streak to six games.

This seven-game homestand for Calgary continues tonight against the Kraken, who sit on the opposite side of the Pacific division. Seattle will be trying to bounce from back-to-back losses against the Maple Leafs and Jets.

They will be getting help though as Mark Giordano is expected to play his first game of the season which happens to be against his former team. Philipp Grubauer will need a huge game in net to combat this Calgary offense.

