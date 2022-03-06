How to Watch Kraken at Hurricanes

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes host the Kraken as they look to pad their divisional lead in this Sunday matchup.

The Kraken and Hurricanes are pretty much on opposite sides of the NHL spectrum right now. Seattle is in its first year of existence and Carolina technically started back in the WHA as the New England Whalers back in 1972. 

How to Watch: Seattle Kraken at Carolina Hurricanes

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Hurricanes are coming off a division win last season and are leading the Metropolitan division this year as they just surpassed 80 points with a win over their closest competition in Pittsburgh. The Kraken are looking to crack 40 points in a win here tonight as they sit at the bottom of the Pacific division. It will just take time to build an identity as Seattle is a natural fit for hockey.

In the meantime, the Kraken will be looking to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to the Capitals after an impressive 4-3 win at home against the Predators. Alexander Ovechkin proved to be too much as he usually is after he scored a goal and notched two assists earning the first star against Seattle. 

The Hurricanes bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Washington by beating the Penguins in their last game. Carolina rallied to get the game to overtime. The Hurricanes were down 2-0 after the first period but scored three unanswered goals to notch the victory. These two may be on the opposite ends of the spectrum right now but anything is possible, especially considering Seattle beat Carolina the first time these two ever played back in November. 

