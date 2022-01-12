How to Watch Kraken at Stars

The Kraken make their first trip to Dallas on Wednesday night looking to beat the Stars.

The Kraken are in the midst of a six-game losing streak but nearly ended it Monday when they led the Avalanche 3-1 in the second period. Unfortunately for them, they gave up three straight goals and lost 4-3.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

It was another close call for the Kraken, as they have been competitive this season. It hasn't translated to wins this year.

Wednesday, they will look to snap their losing streak against a Stars team that is coming off a loss to the Blues.

The Stars had their four-game winning streak snapped Sunday when they lost to the Blues, 2-1. The loss dropped their record to 17-3-2 and kept them in sixth in the Central Division.

Dallas has been playing better, but the team still has a long way to go if it wants to make up ground in the division.

Wednesday is a game the Stars need to win against a Kraken team that has been struggling.

