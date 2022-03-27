How to Watch Kraken at Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in NHL action, the Kraken will hit the road to take on the Kings in Los Angeles.

There are plenty of teams still fighting for their playoff lives at this point in the 2021-22 NHL season. With the regular season starting to wind down, the sense of urgency has picked up for quite a few teams. One intriguing matchup to watch this evening will feature the Kraken hitting the road to face off against the Kings in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Coming into tonight's game, the Kraken know that they aren't going to get into the postseason. They are just 20-38-6 and are in last place in the Pacific Division. Despite their record, the Kraken would like to finish the strong and are coming off of a 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

On the other side of the ice, the Kings are very much in playoff contention. Los Angeles holds a 35-22-9 record, which places is good enough for fifth in the Western Conference. The Kings are coming off of a tough 4-3 loss against the Blackhawks and need to get back in the win column tonight.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Los Angeles may be favored to win this matchup, but Seattle will not go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory tonight.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
10:30
PM/ET
