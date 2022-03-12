How to Watch Kraken at Canadiens

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken and Jordan Eberle travel to Canada to take on the Canadiens and Nick Suzuki on Saturday night.

The Kraken are one of the worst teams in the NHL, and they are the worst team in the Western Conference with a 17-37-6 record. They have 40 points, which is tied with the Coyotes and 10 points behind the next closest team, the Blackhawks.

Seattle is led by Jordan Eberle who has 34 points this season which combines 15 goals and 19 assists. Jared McCann leads in goals scored with 22 goals, and Yanni Gourde leads in assists with 22 assists. 

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadiens are the worst team in the NHL and the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 15-35-7 record and 37 total points. They are nine points from the next closest Eastern team, the Sabres.

Montreal has only lost one game this week losing to the Canucks on Wednesday. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 40 points from 13 goals and a team-leading 27 assists.

This is the second meeting between these two teams this season. Seattle leads the season series 1-0 after a win at home 5-1 in its first matchup. Five goals were scored by four players including Donato, Tanev (2), Gourde and Eberle.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
