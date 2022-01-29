How to Watch Kraken at Islanders

The Kraken will look to get another road win Saturday afternoon when they travel to New York to take on the Islanders

The Kraken picked up their first ever overtime win Thursday night when they upset the Penguins, 2-1. Seattle had defeated the Blackhawks in a shootout two weeks ago but had never won a game in overtime.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Kraken have now won four of six in their best stretch of hockey this year.

Saturday they will look to win their second straight road game for the second time this season when they play an Islanders team that is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Kings.

That loss was just their third in the last 10 games, as they are also enjoying one of their best stretches of hockey right now.

New York is now 15-15-6 and just three points back of the Blue Jackets for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders have played the fewest games of any team in the division, so they are trying to dig themselves out a hole but have enough games to do it.

They need to keep picking up wins, though, if they want to take advantage of the situation.

