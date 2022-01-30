Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken make their first-ever trip to Madison Square Garden on Sunday when they take on the Rangers.

The Kraken play the second of a four-game road trip on Sunday afternoon coming off a big 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins on Thursday. The Kraken were supposed to play the Islanders on Saturday, but it was moved to Wednesday because of the weather.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers game on fuboTV:

Seattle picked up its first-ever overtime win on Thursday when it beat Pittsburgh and is now looking to win its second straight road game for just the second time all year.

It won't be easy, as the Kraken take on a Rangers team they lost to 3-1 earlier in the season.

The Rangers will look to make it a season sweep of the Kraken on Sunday as they try and snap a three-game losing streak.

They have lost back-to-back games to the Blue Jackets and Wild. It is the first time they have lost consecutive games since the middle of December.

The Rangers are now 28-13-4 and in second place in the Atlantic Division. They have had a great year, but they are looking to snap out of a funk and avoid an upset loss to the Kraken.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
