How to Watch Kraken at Senators

The Senators are looking to build off an impressive win as they host the Kraken on Thursday night.

Both the Kraken and Senators have been sliding lately. There were positive signs, though, in their last games. Seattle is 1-10 in its last 11 games, and it has lost three in a row as it is experiencing the growing pains of a new franchise.

Ottawa has been going through it as well. Before its last game, it had lost five in a row. Both teams will look to this game for a good opportunity to get a coveted win on the board.

How to Watch: Seattle Kraken at Ottawa Senators

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Senators outlook changed in that last game which was against the Blues where they won handily, 4-1. The Blues are in second place in the Midwest, making the win even more impressive.

Goalie Anton Forsberg was absolutely electric making some wild saves, but it was the defense that was even more noteworthy as Forsberg only had to face 23 shots. They'll have a good opportunity to put that defense to the test again against Seattle tonight.

While the Kraken have lost three in a row, it has come against incredibly difficult competition including the Capitols, Hurricanes and Maple Leafs. In their last game against the Maple Leafs, they scored four goals but just couldn't contain their opponents, losing 6-4 where Auston Matthews kept up his dominant reign, scoring a hat trick. If they score that much tonight they'll have a much better chance at winning this game.

