How to Watch Kraken at Capitals

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken go for their second straight win on Saturday night when they travel to Washington to take on the Capitals.

The Kraken start a five-game road trip on Saturday when they make their first trip to Washington looking to win their second straight game.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle got a huge win on Wednesday when it took down the Predators 4-3. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak and helped it avenge an earlier season loss to Nashville.

Saturday night, the Kraken will look to win their second straight for the first time since the end of January.

The Capitals, though, will look to keep that from happening as they go for their second straight win.

Washington beat the Hurricanes 4-0 on Thursday, which snapped a three-game losing streak for the team.

It has been a tough stretch for the Capitals, but they got a huge win against the Eastern Conference leaders on Thursday.

Saturday, they will look to get another win against a Kraken team they will be a big favorite against.

The Capitals have fallen eight points back of the Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan Division and will be looking to close the gap on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17821662
NHL

