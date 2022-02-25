Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Boston Bruins (29-17-4) visiting the Seattle Kraken (16-33-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference (62 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (36 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. Boston

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Boston vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Seattle Stats

The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (140 in 50 games), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (189 in 53).

The Kraken are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Bruins are 12th in goals conceded (2.8).

In terms of goal differential, Boston is -1 on the season (15th in league).

Seattle is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -53 (-1.0 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities).

The Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 15.5% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties).

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:00 per game.

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) to the team.

Patrice Bergeron has 37 total points for Boston, with 13 goals and 24 assists.

Linus Ullmark has allowed 70 goals (2.79 goals against average) and racked up 700 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 33 points are important for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.

Jordan Eberle has scored 30 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 16 assists.

Yanni Gourde has 29 points so far, including 11 goals and 18 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .887 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 892 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

