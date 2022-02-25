Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday includes the Boston Bruins (29-17-4) visiting the Seattle Kraken (16-33-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference (62 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (36 points).
How to Watch Seattle vs. Boston
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Boston vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Seattle Stats
- The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (140 in 50 games), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (189 in 53).
- The Kraken are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Bruins are 12th in goals conceded (2.8).
- In terms of goal differential, Boston is -1 on the season (15th in league).
- Seattle is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -53 (-1.0 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities).
- The Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 15.5% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties).
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:00 per game.
- Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
- Patrice Bergeron has 37 total points for Boston, with 13 goals and 24 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has allowed 70 goals (2.79 goals against average) and racked up 700 saves.
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 33 points are important for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.
- Jordan Eberle has scored 30 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 16 assists.
- Yanni Gourde has 29 points so far, including 11 goals and 18 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .887 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 892 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
How To Watch
