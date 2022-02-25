Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Boston Bruins (29-17-4) visiting the Seattle Kraken (16-33-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference (62 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (36 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. Boston

Betting Information for Boston vs. Seattle

Bruins vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

5.5

Boston and Seattle Stats

  • The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (140 in 50 games), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (189 in 53).
  • The Kraken are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Bruins are 12th in goals conceded (2.8).
  • In terms of goal differential, Boston is -1 on the season (15th in league).
  • Seattle is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -53 (-1.0 per game).
  • The Kraken have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities).
  • The Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 15.5% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties).

Boston Impact Players

  • One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:00 per game.
  • Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
  • Patrice Bergeron has 37 total points for Boston, with 13 goals and 24 assists.
  • Linus Ullmark has allowed 70 goals (2.79 goals against average) and racked up 700 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 33 points are important for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.
  • Jordan Eberle has scored 30 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 16 assists.
  • Yanni Gourde has 29 points so far, including 11 goals and 18 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .887 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 892 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy