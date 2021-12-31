Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (15-7-6) square off against the Seattle Kraken (10-17-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Flames sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with 36 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 24 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Calgary

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 5.5

Calgary and Seattle Stats

The Flames are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Kraken are 28th in goals allowed (3.5).

The Kraken are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Flames are second in goals allowed (2.2).

Calgary is fourth in the NHL in goal differential, at +23 (+0.8 per game).

Seattle has a -24 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Flames have scored 18 goals (on 22.2% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 14 (killing off 79.4% of penalties, 20th in league).

The Flames have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 30 points. He has 10 goals and 20 assists this season.

Elias Lindholm has totaled 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 16 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has 12 goals and 11 assists for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has given up 2.0 goals per game this season and is recording 27.0 saves per outing. His .933 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Daniel Vladar has conceded 15 goals (2.1 per game) and recorded 192 saves (27.4 per game) with a .928 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body), Brett Ritchie: Out (Lower-body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 21 points are important for Seattle. He has 12 goals and nine assists in 29 games.

Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with six goals and 14 assists.

Seattle's Yanni Gourde is among the leading scorers on the team with 17 total points (seven goals and 10 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league), with 529 total saves (22.0 per game), giving up 71 goals (3.0 per game).

Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage, has made 173 saves (21.6 per game), and has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.