Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

The Calgary Flames (28-13-6) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (16-30-4) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames rank third while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6

Calgary and Seattle Stats

The Flames are scoring 3.4 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (28th).

The Kraken are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Flames are first on defense (2.4 against).

Calgary is +50 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.

Seattle is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -46 (-0.9 per game).

On the power play, the Flames have scored 30 goals (on 21.7% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 31 (killing off 75.4% of penalties, 26th in league).

The Flames have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 32 points are important for Seattle. He has recorded 20 goals and 12 assists in 45 games.

Jordan Eberle has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 15 assists.

Yanni Gourde is a top player on offense for Seattle with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has played 37 games this season, conceding 108 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 826 saves and an .884 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 63 points in 47 games (20 goals and 43 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has 23 goals and 31 assists to total 54 points (1.1 per game).

Elias Lindholm has 21 goals and 25 assists for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has allowed 78 goals (2.12 goals against average) and recorded 984 saves.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

