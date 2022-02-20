Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (28-13-6) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (16-30-4) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames rank third while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Seattle

Flames vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flames

-1.5

6

Calgary and Seattle Stats

  • The Flames are scoring 3.4 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (28th).
  • The Kraken are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Flames are first on defense (2.4 against).
  • Calgary is +50 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.
  • Seattle is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -46 (-0.9 per game).
  • On the power play, the Flames have scored 30 goals (on 21.7% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 31 (killing off 75.4% of penalties, 26th in league).
  • The Flames have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 32 points are important for Seattle. He has recorded 20 goals and 12 assists in 45 games.
  • Jordan Eberle has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 15 assists.
  • Yanni Gourde is a top player on offense for Seattle with 10 goals and 18 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has played 37 games this season, conceding 108 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 826 saves and an .884 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Calgary Impact Players

  • One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 63 points in 47 games (20 goals and 43 assists).
  • Matthew Tkachuk has 23 goals and 31 assists to total 54 points (1.1 per game).
  • Elias Lindholm has 21 goals and 25 assists for Calgary.
  • Jacob Markstrom has allowed 78 goals (2.12 goals against average) and recorded 984 saves.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy