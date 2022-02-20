Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (28-13-6) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (16-30-4) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames rank third while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Betting Information for Calgary vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flames
-1.5
6
Calgary and Seattle Stats
- The Flames are scoring 3.4 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (28th).
- The Kraken are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Flames are first on defense (2.4 against).
- Calgary is +50 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.
- Seattle is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -46 (-0.9 per game).
- On the power play, the Flames have scored 30 goals (on 21.7% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 31 (killing off 75.4% of penalties, 26th in league).
- The Flames have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 32 points are important for Seattle. He has recorded 20 goals and 12 assists in 45 games.
- Jordan Eberle has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 15 assists.
- Yanni Gourde is a top player on offense for Seattle with 10 goals and 18 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has played 37 games this season, conceding 108 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 826 saves and an .884 save percentage (48th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 63 points in 47 games (20 goals and 43 assists).
- Matthew Tkachuk has 23 goals and 31 assists to total 54 points (1.1 per game).
- Elias Lindholm has 21 goals and 25 assists for Calgary.
- Jacob Markstrom has allowed 78 goals (2.12 goals against average) and recorded 984 saves.
Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)
