The Calgary Flames (44-19-9) square off against the Seattle Kraken (23-43-6) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (97 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (52 points).

How to Watch Calgary vs. Seattle

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary and Seattle Stats

The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Kraken are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Flames are second in goals conceded (2.5).

In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +74 on the season (second in league).

Seattle is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -65 (-0.9 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 49 power-play goals (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 47 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (on 14.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 35 (killing off 83.8% of penalties, fifth in league).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 25 goals and 16 assists in 64 games for Seattle add up to 41 total points on the season.

Yanni Gourde has posted 41 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 24 assists.

Jordan Eberle's 18 goals and 22 assists add up to 40 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has 1213 saves while giving up 149 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .891 save percentage (50th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau has been a big player for Calgary this season, with 99 points in 72 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 89 points (1.2 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 55 assists.

Elias Lindholm has 73 total points for Calgary, with 38 goals and 35 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1502 saves. His .925 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Erik Gudbranson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body), Calle Jarnkrok: Day To Day (Illness)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/6/2022 Ducks W 4-2 Away -271 4/7/2022 Sharks W 4-2 Away -191 4/9/2022 Kraken W 4-1 Away -243 4/12/2022 Kraken - Home -429 4/14/2022 Golden Knights - Home - 4/16/2022 Coyotes - Home - 4/18/2022 Blackhawks - Away -

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/6/2022 Blues L 4-1 Away +192 4/7/2022 Blackhawks W 2-0 Away +128 4/9/2022 Flames L 4-1 Home +196 4/12/2022 Flames - Away +325 4/13/2022 Jets - Away - 4/16/2022 Devils - Home - 4/18/2022 Senators - Home -

