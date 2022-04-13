How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (44-19-9) square off against the Seattle Kraken (23-43-6) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (97 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (52 points).
How to Watch Calgary vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary and Seattle Stats
- The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).
- The Kraken are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Flames are second in goals conceded (2.5).
- In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +74 on the season (second in league).
- Seattle is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -65 (-0.9 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 49 power-play goals (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 47 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (on 14.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 35 (killing off 83.8% of penalties, fifth in league).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 25 goals and 16 assists in 64 games for Seattle add up to 41 total points on the season.
- Yanni Gourde has posted 41 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 24 assists.
- Jordan Eberle's 18 goals and 22 assists add up to 40 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has 1213 saves while giving up 149 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .891 save percentage (50th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau has been a big player for Calgary this season, with 99 points in 72 games.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 89 points (1.2 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 55 assists.
- Elias Lindholm has 73 total points for Calgary, with 38 goals and 35 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1502 saves. His .925 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.
Flames Injuries: Erik Gudbranson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body), Calle Jarnkrok: Day To Day (Illness)
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/6/2022
Ducks
W 4-2
Away
-271
4/7/2022
Sharks
W 4-2
Away
-191
4/9/2022
Kraken
W 4-1
Away
-243
4/12/2022
Kraken
-
Home
-429
4/14/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-
4/16/2022
Coyotes
-
Home
-
4/18/2022
Blackhawks
-
Away
-
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/6/2022
Blues
L 4-1
Away
+192
4/7/2022
Blackhawks
W 2-0
Away
+128
4/9/2022
Flames
L 4-1
Home
+196
4/12/2022
Flames
-
Away
+325
4/13/2022
Jets
-
Away
-
4/16/2022
Devils
-
Home
-
4/18/2022
Senators
-
Home
-
