Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (44-19-9) square off against the Seattle Kraken (23-43-6) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (97 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (52 points).

How to Watch Calgary vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Calgary and Seattle Stats

  • The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).
  • The Kraken are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Flames are second in goals conceded (2.5).
  • In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +74 on the season (second in league).
  • Seattle is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -65 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Kraken have conceded 49 power-play goals (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 47 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
  • The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (on 14.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 35 (killing off 83.8% of penalties, fifth in league).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 25 goals and 16 assists in 64 games for Seattle add up to 41 total points on the season.
  • Yanni Gourde has posted 41 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 24 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle's 18 goals and 22 assists add up to 40 points this season.
  • Philipp Grubauer has 1213 saves while giving up 149 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .891 save percentage (50th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has been a big player for Calgary this season, with 99 points in 72 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has 89 points (1.2 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 55 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm has 73 total points for Calgary, with 38 goals and 35 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1502 saves. His .925 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Erik Gudbranson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body), Calle Jarnkrok: Day To Day (Illness)

Flames Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/6/2022

Ducks

W 4-2

Away

-271

4/7/2022

Sharks

W 4-2

Away

-191

4/9/2022

Kraken

W 4-1

Away

-243

4/12/2022

Kraken

-

Home

-429

4/14/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-

4/16/2022

Coyotes

-

Home

-

4/18/2022

Blackhawks

-

Away

-

Kraken Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/6/2022

Blues

L 4-1

Away

+192

4/7/2022

Blackhawks

W 2-0

Away

+128

4/9/2022

Flames

L 4-1

Home

+196

4/12/2022

Flames

-

Away

+325

4/13/2022

Jets

-

Away

-

4/16/2022

Devils

-

Home

-

4/18/2022

Senators

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Coyotes

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 7, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes celebrate the goal scored by center Nick Schmaltz (8) against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy