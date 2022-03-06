Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) skates with the puck away from Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) as Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) chases in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (38-12-5) and the Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) hit the ice in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 6, 2022 at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are first (with 81 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th (39 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Seattle

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Seattle

Hurricanes vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6

Carolina and Seattle Stats

  • The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (187 in 55 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (198 in 56).
  • The Kraken are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
  • Carolina has a +55 goal differential on the season, third in the league.
  • Seattle is -55 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 21 goals and 12 assists in 49 games for Seattle add up to 33 total points on the season.
  • Jordan Eberle has posted 32 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 17 assists.
  • Yanni Gourde has 31 points so far, including 12 goals and 19 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (47th in the league), with 949 total saves, conceding 120 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 52 games, with 23 goals and 28 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 15 goals and 30 assists for Carolina.
  • In 39 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 80 goals (2.08 goals against average) and has racked up 1032 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Seattle Kraken at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
