How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (38-12-5) and the Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) hit the ice in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 6, 2022 at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are first (with 81 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th (39 points) in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: PNC Arena
Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and Seattle Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (187 in 55 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (198 in 56).
- The Kraken are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
- Carolina has a +55 goal differential on the season, third in the league.
- Seattle is -55 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 21 goals and 12 assists in 49 games for Seattle add up to 33 total points on the season.
- Jordan Eberle has posted 32 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 17 assists.
- Yanni Gourde has 31 points so far, including 12 goals and 19 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (47th in the league), with 949 total saves, conceding 120 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 52 games, with 23 goals and 28 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 15 goals and 30 assists for Carolina.
- In 39 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 80 goals (2.08 goals against average) and has racked up 1032 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)
(Sign up now for a free trial.)