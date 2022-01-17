Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's NHL schedule will see the Seattle Kraken (10-23-4) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-5), starting at 5:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kraken
-1.5
5.5
Seattle and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Kraken put up 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in league), and the Blackhawks give up 3.2 (21st).
- On average, the Blackhawks post 2.4 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (29th).
- Seattle is 30th in the NHL in goal differential, at -36 (-1 per game).
- Chicago is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -33 (-0.9 per game).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have scored 23 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 19 while short-handed (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle is Seattle's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 12 goals and 12 assists this season.
- Jared McCann is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 32 games, with 15 goals and eight assists.
- Jaden Schwartz has 20 total points for Seattle, with six goals and 14 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .880 save percentage (49th in the league).
- Chris Driedger has recorded an .896 save percentage, conceding 29 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 251 saves.
Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 33 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 24 assists in 34 games (playing 21:48 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 32 total points (0.8 per game), with 23 goals and nine assists in 38 games.
- Seth Jones' three goals and 22 assists add up to 25 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 742 saves while giving up 69 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has recorded 282 total saves with an .884 save percentage, allowing 37 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)
How To Watch
January
17
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
5:00
PM/EST
