Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Monday's NHL schedule will see the Seattle Kraken (10-23-4) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-5), starting at 5:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Chicago

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 5.5

Seattle and Chicago Stats

On average, the Kraken put up 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in league), and the Blackhawks give up 3.2 (21st).

On average, the Blackhawks post 2.4 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (29th).

Seattle is 30th in the NHL in goal differential, at -36 (-1 per game).

Chicago is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -33 (-0.9 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).

The Blackhawks have scored 23 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 19 while short-handed (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle is Seattle's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 12 goals and 12 assists this season.

Jared McCann is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 32 games, with 15 goals and eight assists.

Jaden Schwartz has 20 total points for Seattle, with six goals and 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .880 save percentage (49th in the league).

Chris Driedger has recorded an .896 save percentage, conceding 29 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 251 saves.

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 33 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 24 assists in 34 games (playing 21:48 per game).

Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 32 total points (0.8 per game), with 23 goals and nine assists in 38 games.

Seth Jones' three goals and 22 assists add up to 25 points this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 742 saves while giving up 69 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has recorded 282 total saves with an .884 save percentage, allowing 37 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)

