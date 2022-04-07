Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco (75) looks to clear the puck with Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) in pursuit during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule features the Chicago Blackhawks (24-35-11) hosting the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th (with 59 points) and the Kraken 15th (50 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Seattle

Favorite Moneyline Total Blackhawks -158 6

Chicago and Seattle Stats

The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (25th).

The Kraken are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 26th defensively (3.5 against).

Chicago has a -61 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (27th in the NHL).

The Kraken have conceded 47 power-play goals (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 44 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 40 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has put up 25 goals and 15 assists in 62 games.

Yanni Gourde has racked up 40 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 23 assists.

Jordan Eberle has 37 points so far, including 16 goals and 21 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has 1159 saves while allowing 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is one of Chicago's leading contributors (79 total points), having collected 22 goals and 57 assists.

Alex DeBrincat has 39 goals and 28 assists to total 67 points (1.0 per game).

Seth Jones' 47 points this season have come via five goals and 42 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has allowed 77 goals (3.62 goals against average) and recorded 612 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

