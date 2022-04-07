Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Thursday NHL schedule features the Chicago Blackhawks (24-35-11) hosting the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th (with 59 points) and the Kraken 15th (50 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Blackhawks
-158
6
Chicago and Seattle Stats
- The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (25th).
- The Kraken are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 26th defensively (3.5 against).
- Chicago has a -61 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
- Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (27th in the NHL).
- The Kraken have conceded 47 power-play goals (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 44 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 40 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has put up 25 goals and 15 assists in 62 games.
- Yanni Gourde has racked up 40 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 23 assists.
- Jordan Eberle has 37 points so far, including 16 goals and 21 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has 1159 saves while allowing 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .888 save percentage (48th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is one of Chicago's leading contributors (79 total points), having collected 22 goals and 57 assists.
- Alex DeBrincat has 39 goals and 28 assists to total 67 points (1.0 per game).
- Seth Jones' 47 points this season have come via five goals and 42 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has allowed 77 goals (3.62 goals against average) and recorded 612 saves.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
