Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Monday features a matchup in Denver, Colorado between the Colorado Avalanche (21-8-2) and Seattle Kraken (10-19-4) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are fifth in the Western Conference (44 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Seattle

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and Seattle Stats

On average, the Avalanche post 4.3 goals in a game (first in league), and the Kraken concede 3.7 (30th).

The Kraken are 20th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 21st defensively (3.3 against).

Colorado is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +33.

Seattle is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -29.

The Kraken have conceded 17 power-play goals (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 30 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

The Avalanche have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 16 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 10 assists in 31 games for Seattle add up to 22 total points on the season.

Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with six goals and 14 assists.

Seattle's Yanni Gourde is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (eight goals and 11 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has 559 saves (22.4 per game) while giving up 75 goals (3.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (48th in the league).

Chris Driedger has an .892 save percentage, has made 207 saves (23.0 per game), and has conceded 25 goals (2.8 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Health Protocols), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 44 points (12 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.

Mikko Rantanen has 40 points (1.4 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists.

Gabriel Landeskog has scored 14 goals and added 21 assists through 26 games for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has conceded 59 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 585 saves (25.4 per game) with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (COVID-19), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.