Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Monday features a matchup in Denver, Colorado between the Colorado Avalanche (21-8-2) and Seattle Kraken (10-19-4) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are fifth in the Western Conference (44 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points).
How to Watch Colorado vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Colorado vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Avalanche
-1.5
6.5
Colorado and Seattle Stats
- On average, the Avalanche post 4.3 goals in a game (first in league), and the Kraken concede 3.7 (30th).
- The Kraken are 20th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 21st defensively (3.3 against).
- Colorado is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +33.
- Seattle is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -29.
- The Kraken have conceded 17 power-play goals (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 30 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
- The Avalanche have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 16 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 10 assists in 31 games for Seattle add up to 22 total points on the season.
- Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with six goals and 14 assists.
- Seattle's Yanni Gourde is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (eight goals and 11 assists).
- Philipp Grubauer has 559 saves (22.4 per game) while giving up 75 goals (3.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (48th in the league).
- Chris Driedger has an .892 save percentage, has made 207 saves (23.0 per game), and has conceded 25 goals (2.8 per game).
Kraken Injuries: Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Health Protocols), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 44 points (12 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.
- Mikko Rantanen has 40 points (1.4 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists.
- Gabriel Landeskog has scored 14 goals and added 21 assists through 26 games for Colorado.
- Darcy Kuemper has conceded 59 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 585 saves (25.4 per game) with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (COVID-19), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)
How To Watch
January
10
2022
Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:00
PM/EST
