How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday includes the Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6) visiting the Seattle Kraken (25-44-6) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first with 116 points and the Kraken are 15th with 56 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Colorado

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Seattle

Date Home Away Result 1/10/2022 Avalanche Kraken 4-3 COL 11/19/2021 Kraken Avalanche 7-3 COL

Colorado and Seattle Stats

The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (third in league), and the Kraken concede 3.4 (24th).

On average, the Kraken post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Avalanche allow 2.7 (seventh).

Colorado has a +84 goal differential on the season, second in the NHL.

Seattle is -65 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities).

The Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (on 14.4% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 46 (killing off 78.9% of penalties, 19th in league).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 91 points in 73 games (36 goals and 55 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 84 points (31 goals, 53 assists) to the team.

Cale Makar's season total of 83 points has come from 26 goals and 57 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .924 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Devon Toews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has scored 26 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 18 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 44 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 14.4%.

Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 17 goals and 26 assists.

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leading scorers on the team with 40 total points (18 goals and 22 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has played 52 games this season, conceding 152 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1236 saves and an .890 save percentage (51st in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

