The Dallas Stars (17-13-2) host the Seattle Kraken (10-20-4) during Wednesday's NHL action, starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with 36 points and the Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 24 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Seattle

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Dallas and Seattle Stats

The Stars put up 2.8 goals per game (90 in 32 games), and the Kraken give up 3.7 (125 in 34).

On average, the Kraken score 2.8 goals in a game (19th in league), and the Stars give up 2.9 (15th).

Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 19th in the league.

Seattle is -30 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

The Stars have scored 24 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Stars have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.8% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle drives the offense for Seattle with 23 points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 11 assists in 32 games (playing 18:06 per game).

Jared McCann has totaled 21 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and seven assists.

Jaden Schwartz is a key player on offense for Seattle with six goals and 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .882 save percentage (45th in the league), with 590 total saves (22.7 per game), conceding 79 goals (3.0 per game).

Chris Driedger has made 207 total saves (23.0 per game) with an .892 save percentage, conceding 25 goals (2.8 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, who has scored 30 points in 26 games (12 goals and 18 assists).

Joe Pavelski has 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists.

Roope Hintz's 23 points this season have come via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Braden Holtby allows 2.4 goals per game and records 27.6 saves per outing.

Jake Oettinger has registered a .923 save percentage (ninth-best in the league), conceding 22 goals (2.0 per game) with 264 saves (24.0 per game).

Stars Injuries: Denis Gurianov: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Braden Holtby: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

