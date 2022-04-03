How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skate during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (38-25-3) and the Seattle Kraken (21-41-6) meet in Seattle, Washington on April 3, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Stars sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with 79 points and the Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 48 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Dallas

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Seattle

Favorite Moneyline Total Stars -160 5.5

Dallas and Seattle Stats

The Stars are 19th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Kraken are 27th defensively (3.5 against).

The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Stars are conceding 2.9 (15th).

Dallas is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -3.

Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -64.

The Kraken have conceded 47 power-play goals (30th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 45 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 14.8% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (65 total points), having collected 24 goals and 41 assists.

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 58 games, with 31 goals and 30 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored 29 goals and added 27 assists through 64 games for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has allowed 88 goals (2.47 goals against average) and recorded 964 saves.

Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 39 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 24 goals and 15 assists in 60 games.

Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 16 goals and 23 assists.

Jordan Eberle's 16 goals and 21 assists add up to 37 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has 1159 saves while allowing 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

