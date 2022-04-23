Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday includes a meeting in Dallas, Texas between the Dallas Stars (43-30-5) and Seattle Kraken (26-45-6) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars rank eighth with 91 points and the Kraken are 15th with 58 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: American Airlines Center

Dallas and Seattle Stats

The Stars are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).

On average, the Kraken score 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Stars give up 3.0 (16th).

Dallas is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -13 (-0.2 per game).

Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -67 (-0.9 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.1% of opportunities).

The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.7% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 44 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 18th in league).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 26 goals and 21 assists in 69 games for Seattle add up to 47 total points on the season.

Yanni Gourde has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 19 goals and 26 assists.

Jordan Eberle has netted 19 goals on the season, adding 22 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1290 total saves, allowing 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 76 points in 78 games.

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 73 points (38 goals, 35 assists) to the team.

Roope Hintz has 35 goals and 33 assists for Dallas.

In 45 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 108 goals (2.57 goals against average) and has racked up 1135 saves.

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/18/2022 Canucks L 6-2 Away -111 4/20/2022 Oilers L 5-2 Away +154 4/21/2022 Flames L 4-2 Away +184 4/23/2022 Kraken - Home -285 4/26/2022 Golden Knights - Home - 4/27/2022 Coyotes - Home - 4/29/2022 Ducks - Home -

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/18/2022 Senators W 4-2 Home -115 4/20/2022 Avalanche W 3-2 Home +251 4/22/2022 Wild L 6-3 Away +233 4/23/2022 Stars - Away +229 4/26/2022 Canucks - Away - 4/27/2022 Kings - Home - 4/29/2022 Sharks - Home -

