Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday includes a meeting in Dallas, Texas between the Dallas Stars (43-30-5) and Seattle Kraken (26-45-6) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars rank eighth with 91 points and the Kraken are 15th with 58 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and Seattle Stats
- The Stars are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).
- On average, the Kraken score 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Stars give up 3.0 (16th).
- Dallas is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -13 (-0.2 per game).
- Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -67 (-0.9 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.1% of opportunities).
- The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.7% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 44 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 18th in league).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 26 goals and 21 assists in 69 games for Seattle add up to 47 total points on the season.
- Yanni Gourde has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 19 goals and 26 assists.
- Jordan Eberle has netted 19 goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1290 total saves, allowing 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 76 points in 78 games.
- Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 73 points (38 goals, 35 assists) to the team.
- Roope Hintz has 35 goals and 33 assists for Dallas.
- In 45 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 108 goals (2.57 goals against average) and has racked up 1135 saves.
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Stars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/18/2022
Canucks
L 6-2
Away
-111
4/20/2022
Oilers
L 5-2
Away
+154
4/21/2022
Flames
L 4-2
Away
+184
4/23/2022
Kraken
-
Home
-285
4/26/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-
4/27/2022
Coyotes
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Ducks
-
Home
-
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/18/2022
Senators
W 4-2
Home
-115
4/20/2022
Avalanche
W 3-2
Home
+251
4/22/2022
Wild
L 6-3
Away
+233
4/23/2022
Stars
-
Away
+229
4/26/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
4/27/2022
Kings
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
