Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday includes a meeting in Dallas, Texas between the Dallas Stars (43-30-5) and Seattle Kraken (26-45-6) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars rank eighth with 91 points and the Kraken are 15th with 58 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
Dallas and Seattle Stats

  • The Stars are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).
  • On average, the Kraken score 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Stars give up 3.0 (16th).
  • Dallas is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -13 (-0.2 per game).
  • Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -67 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Kraken have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.1% of opportunities).
  • The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.7% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 44 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 18th in league).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 26 goals and 21 assists in 69 games for Seattle add up to 47 total points on the season.
  • Yanni Gourde has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 19 goals and 26 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle has netted 19 goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1290 total saves, allowing 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 76 points in 78 games.
  • Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 73 points (38 goals, 35 assists) to the team.
  • Roope Hintz has 35 goals and 33 assists for Dallas.
  • In 45 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 108 goals (2.57 goals against average) and has racked up 1135 saves.

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Stars Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/18/2022

Canucks

L 6-2

Away

-111

4/20/2022

Oilers

L 5-2

Away

+154

4/21/2022

Flames

L 4-2

Away

+184

4/23/2022

Kraken

-

Home

-285

4/26/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-

4/27/2022

Coyotes

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-

Kraken Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/18/2022

Senators

W 4-2

Home

-115

4/20/2022

Avalanche

W 3-2

Home

+251

4/22/2022

Wild

L 6-3

Away

+233

4/23/2022

Stars

-

Away

+229

4/26/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-

4/27/2022

Kings

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
