Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (18-38-6) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken sit in 16th place in the Western Conference. The Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Detroit

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Detroit

Kraken vs Red Wings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kraken

-1.5

6

Seattle and Detroit Stats

  • The Kraken are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 31st on defense (3.7 against).
  • On average, the Red Wings score 2.8 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (29th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -65 on the season (31st in league).
  • Detroit's goal differential is -53 on the season (27th in the NHL).
  • The Red Wings have conceded 43 power-play goals (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
  • The Red Wings have scored 30 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 43 (killing off 74.6% of penalties, 27th in league).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Yanni Gourde is one of Seattle's top contributors (36 total points), having registered 14 goals and 22 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle has 35 points (0.6 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.
  • Jared McCann's 35 points this season have come via 23 goals and 12 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has conceded 135 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 1070 saves with an .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin's 27 goals and 31 assists in 56 games for Detroit add up to 58 total points on the season.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has posted 48 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 24 goals and 24 assists.
  • Detroit's Lucas Raymond is among the leaders on the team with 46 total points (19 goals and 27 assists).
  • Thomas Greiss has allowed 71 goals (3.8 goals against average) and amassed 557 saves with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Danny DeKeyser: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

