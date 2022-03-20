Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (18-38-6) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken sit in 16th place in the Western Conference. The Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Detroit

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 6

Seattle and Detroit Stats

The Kraken are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 31st on defense (3.7 against).

On average, the Red Wings score 2.8 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (29th).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -65 on the season (31st in league).

Detroit's goal differential is -53 on the season (27th in the NHL).

The Red Wings have conceded 43 power-play goals (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

The Red Wings have scored 30 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 43 (killing off 74.6% of penalties, 27th in league).

Seattle Impact Players

Yanni Gourde is one of Seattle's top contributors (36 total points), having registered 14 goals and 22 assists.

Jordan Eberle has 35 points (0.6 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Jared McCann's 35 points this season have come via 23 goals and 12 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has conceded 135 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 1070 saves with an .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin's 27 goals and 31 assists in 56 games for Detroit add up to 58 total points on the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi has posted 48 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 24 goals and 24 assists.

Detroit's Lucas Raymond is among the leaders on the team with 46 total points (19 goals and 27 assists).

Thomas Greiss has allowed 71 goals (3.8 goals against average) and amassed 557 saves with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Danny DeKeyser: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.