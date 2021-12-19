Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) looks to pass the puck while being defended by Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Columbus defeated Seattle in overtime 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (17-11-0) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (10-16-3) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Oilers are eighth (with 34 points) and the Kraken 15th (23 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Oilers -1.5 6

Edmonton and Seattle Stats

The Oilers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Kraken are 29th defensively (3.5 against).

On average, the Kraken post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (21st).

In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +7 on the season (13th in NHL).

Seattle's goal differential is -21 on the season (25th in the league).

The Kraken have conceded 12 power-play goals (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 28 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 15 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (47 total points), having registered 16 goals and 31 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has 23 goals and 23 assists to total 46 points (1.6 per game).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 25 points this season have come via three goals and 22 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has conceded 54 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 499 saves (27.7 per game) with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).

Stuart Skinner has recorded a .922 save percentage (12th in the league), conceding 22 goals (2.4 per game) with 260 saves (28.9 per game).

Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Smith: Out (Lower-body), Duncan Keith: Out (Back)

Seattle Impact Players

Jaden Schwartz has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 19 total points (0.7 per game).

Jordan Eberle is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 19 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and seven assists in 27 games.

Yanni Gourde's six goals and 10 assists add up to 16 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has 510 saves (22.2 per game) while allowing 68 goals (3.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).

Chris Driedger has an .895 save percentage, making 137 total saves (19.6 per game) and conceding 16 goals (2.3 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

