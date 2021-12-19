Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers (17-11-0) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (10-16-3) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Oilers are eighth (with 34 points) and the Kraken 15th (23 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Edmonton and Seattle Stats
- The Oilers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Kraken are 29th defensively (3.5 against).
- On average, the Kraken post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (21st).
- In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +7 on the season (13th in NHL).
- Seattle's goal differential is -21 on the season (25th in the league).
- The Kraken have conceded 12 power-play goals (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 28 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 15 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (47 total points), having registered 16 goals and 31 assists.
- Leon Draisaitl has 23 goals and 23 assists to total 46 points (1.6 per game).
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 25 points this season have come via three goals and 22 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has conceded 54 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 499 saves (27.7 per game) with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).
- Stuart Skinner has recorded a .922 save percentage (12th in the league), conceding 22 goals (2.4 per game) with 260 saves (28.9 per game).
Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Smith: Out (Lower-body), Duncan Keith: Out (Back)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jaden Schwartz has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 19 total points (0.7 per game).
- Jordan Eberle is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 19 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and seven assists in 27 games.
- Yanni Gourde's six goals and 10 assists add up to 16 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has 510 saves (22.2 per game) while allowing 68 goals (3.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).
- Chris Driedger has an .895 save percentage, making 137 total saves (19.6 per game) and conceding 16 goals (2.3 per game).
Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)
