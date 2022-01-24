Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (28-8-5) and the Seattle Kraken (12-24-4), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Florida

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Seattle Stats

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.

Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's top contributors through 40 games, with 10 goals and 25 assists.

Sam Reinhart has 12 goals and 23 assists for Florida.

Spencer Knight has allowed 48 goals (3.31 goals against average) and recorded 413 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Gustav Forsling: Out (Health Protocols), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 38 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.

Jared McCann has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 15 goals and eight assists.

Jaden Schwartz has 20 points so far, including six goals and 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has 658 saves while allowing 87 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .883 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

