Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (28-8-5) and the Seattle Kraken (12-24-4), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Florida vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and Seattle Stats
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
- Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's top contributors through 40 games, with 10 goals and 25 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has 12 goals and 23 assists for Florida.
- Spencer Knight has allowed 48 goals (3.31 goals against average) and recorded 413 saves.
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Gustav Forsling: Out (Health Protocols), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 38 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
- Jared McCann has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 15 goals and eight assists.
- Jaden Schwartz has 20 points so far, including six goals and 14 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has 658 saves while allowing 87 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .883 save percentage (47th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
