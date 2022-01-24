Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (28-8-5) and the Seattle Kraken (12-24-4), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Florida

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Florida vs. Seattle

Panthers

-1.5

6.5

Florida and Seattle Stats

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
  • Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's top contributors through 40 games, with 10 goals and 25 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has 12 goals and 23 assists for Florida.
  • Spencer Knight has allowed 48 goals (3.31 goals against average) and recorded 413 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Gustav Forsling: Out (Health Protocols), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 38 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
  • Jared McCann has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 15 goals and eight assists.
  • Jaden Schwartz has 20 points so far, including six goals and 14 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has 658 saves while allowing 87 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .883 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:00
PM/EST
