Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

NHL action on Saturday includes a matchup in Seattle, Washington between the Los Angeles Kings (19-13-5) and Seattle Kraken (10-22-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are seventh (with 43 points) and the Kraken 15th (24 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

The Kings put up 2.8 goals per game (104 in 37 games), and the Kraken concede 3.7 (132 in 36).

The Kraken are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Kings are fourth defensively (2.6 against).

In terms of goal differential, Los Angeles is +9 on the season (15th in league).

Seattle is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -34.

The Kraken have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 16.8% of opportunities).

The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 33 points in 37 games.

Adrian Kempe has 23 points (0.6 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding seven assists.

Alex Iafallo has 22 total points for Los Angeles, with 10 goals and 12 assists.

Jonathan Quick has a 2.3 goals against average, and 632 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Cal Petersen has registered a .904 save percentage (35th in the league), giving up 35 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 328 saves.

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 24 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games.

Jared McCann has collected 23 points this season, with 15 goals and eight assists.

Jaden Schwartz has earned six goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .880 save percentage (48th in the league), with 610 total saves, conceding 83 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage, has made 232 saves, and has allowed 27 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

