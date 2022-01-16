Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday includes a matchup in Seattle, Washington between the Los Angeles Kings (19-13-5) and Seattle Kraken (10-22-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are seventh (with 43 points) and the Kraken 15th (24 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-1.5
5.5
Los Angeles and Seattle Stats
- The Kings put up 2.8 goals per game (104 in 37 games), and the Kraken concede 3.7 (132 in 36).
- The Kraken are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Kings are fourth defensively (2.6 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Los Angeles is +9 on the season (15th in league).
- Seattle is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -34.
- The Kraken have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 16.8% of opportunities).
- The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 33 points in 37 games.
- Adrian Kempe has 23 points (0.6 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding seven assists.
- Alex Iafallo has 22 total points for Los Angeles, with 10 goals and 12 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has a 2.3 goals against average, and 632 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.
- Cal Petersen has registered a .904 save percentage (35th in the league), giving up 35 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 328 saves.
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle's 24 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games.
- Jared McCann has collected 23 points this season, with 15 goals and eight assists.
- Jaden Schwartz has earned six goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .880 save percentage (48th in the league), with 610 total saves, conceding 83 goals (3.1 goals against average).
- Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage, has made 232 saves, and has allowed 27 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.