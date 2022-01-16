Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday includes a matchup in Seattle, Washington between the Los Angeles Kings (19-13-5) and Seattle Kraken (10-22-4) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are seventh (with 43 points) and the Kraken 15th (24 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Kings vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

5.5

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

  • The Kings put up 2.8 goals per game (104 in 37 games), and the Kraken concede 3.7 (132 in 36).
  • The Kraken are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Kings are fourth defensively (2.6 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Los Angeles is +9 on the season (15th in league).
  • Seattle is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -34.
  • The Kraken have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 16.8% of opportunities).
  • The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 33 points in 37 games.
  • Adrian Kempe has 23 points (0.6 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding seven assists.
  • Alex Iafallo has 22 total points for Los Angeles, with 10 goals and 12 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has a 2.3 goals against average, and 632 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.
  • Cal Petersen has registered a .904 save percentage (35th in the league), giving up 35 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 328 saves.

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jordan Eberle's 24 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games.
  • Jared McCann has collected 23 points this season, with 15 goals and eight assists.
  • Jaden Schwartz has earned six goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .880 save percentage (48th in the league), with 610 total saves, conceding 83 goals (3.1 goals against average).
  • Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage, has made 232 saves, and has allowed 27 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

33 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17502162
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

33 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy