Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

The Los Angeles Kings (35-22-8) and the Seattle Kraken (20-38-6) hit the ice in Los Angeles, California on March 26, 2022 at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with 78 points and the Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 46 points.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 6

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

The Kings are 21st in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Kraken are 27th on defense (3.6 against).

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (166 in 64 games), and the Kings give up 2.8 (179 in 65).

Los Angeles is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at +5 (+0.1 per game).

Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (30th in the NHL).

The Kings have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 15.8% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 74% of penalties).

The Kings have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

Yanni Gourde's 38 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 16 goals and 22 assists in 56 games.

Jared McCann has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 23 goals and 14 assists.

Jordan Eberle's 15 goals and 21 assists add up to 36 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has 1115 saves while allowing 139 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) and plays an average of 20:27 per game.

Trevor Moore has 13 goals and 29 assists to total 42 points (0.6 per game).

Adrian Kempe has 38 total points for Los Angeles, with 27 goals and 11 assists.

Jonathan Quick has a 2.6 goals against average, and 933 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

