Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (36-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (20-39-6) during Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank fourth while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Kings vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

6

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

  • On average, the Kings post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (28th).
  • The Kraken are 31st in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Kings are eighth on defense (2.8 against).
  • Los Angeles is +7 overall in goal differential this season, 14th in the league.
  • Seattle has a -63 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.
  • The Kings have scored 33 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Kings have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (26th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Yanni Gourde has scored 16 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 38 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 1.7 shots per game, shooting 16.2%.
  • Jared McCann is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 37 total points (0.6 per game), with 23 goals and 14 assists in 57 games.
  • Jordan Eberle is a key player on offense for Seattle with 15 goals and 21 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has 1138 saves while allowing 143 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 57 points in 67 games.
  • Trevor Moore has 42 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 29 assists.
  • Adrian Kempe's 41 points this season have come via 28 goals and 13 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has allowed 97 goals (2.66 goals against average) and racked up 965 saves.

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Out (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Blake Lizotte: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
