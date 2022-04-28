Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) after defenseman Matt Roy (not pictured) scores a goal againt the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (43-27-10) square off against the Seattle Kraken (26-47-6) during Wednesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kings sit in sixth place and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Date Home Away Result 3/28/2022 Kings Kraken 6-1 SEA 3/26/2022 Kings Kraken 4-2 LA 1/15/2022 Kraken Kings 3-1 LA

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

On average, the Kings put up 2.8 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (24th).

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.8 (ninth).

Los Angeles is 17th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +2.

Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -71.

The Kraken have conceded 56 power-play goals (30th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 14.6% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 66 points in 80 games (19 goals and 47 assists).

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 77 games, with 34 goals and 19 assists.

Phillip Danault's season total of 50 points has come from 26 goals and 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick has allowed 113 goals (2.58 goals against average) and racked up 1131 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has totaled 26 goals and 22 assists in 71 games for Seattle, good for 48 points.

Yanni Gourde has totaled 46 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 26 assists.

Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 20 goals and 22 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (49th in the league), with 1290 total saves, giving up 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.