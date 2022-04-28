Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) after defenseman Matt Roy (not pictured) scores a goal againt the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) after defenseman Matt Roy (not pictured) scores a goal againt the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (43-27-10) square off against the Seattle Kraken (26-47-6) during Wednesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kings sit in sixth place and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

DateHomeAwayResult

3/28/2022

Kings

Kraken

6-1 SEA

3/26/2022

Kings

Kraken

4-2 LA

1/15/2022

Kraken

Kings

3-1 LA

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

  • On average, the Kings put up 2.8 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (24th).
  • The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.8 (ninth).
  • Los Angeles is 17th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +2.
  • Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -71.
  • The Kraken have conceded 56 power-play goals (30th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
  • The Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 14.6% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 66 points in 80 games (19 goals and 47 assists).
  • Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 77 games, with 34 goals and 19 assists.
  • Phillip Danault's season total of 50 points has come from 26 goals and 24 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has allowed 113 goals (2.58 goals against average) and racked up 1131 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann has totaled 26 goals and 22 assists in 71 games for Seattle, good for 48 points.
  • Yanni Gourde has totaled 46 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 26 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 20 goals and 22 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (49th in the league), with 1290 total saves, giving up 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
USATSI_18142647
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC:

By Christine Brown33 minutes ago
USATSI_18159800
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) after defenseman Matt Roy (not pictured) scores a goal againt the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vacnouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin (30) makes a save on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (16) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reach for a loose ball in the second quarter of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives at Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011131940h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Caracas

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy