Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

The Los Angeles Kings (43-27-10) square off against the Seattle Kraken (26-47-6) during Wednesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kings sit in sixth place and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Seattle
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/28/2022
Kings
Kraken
6-1 SEA
3/26/2022
Kings
Kraken
4-2 LA
1/15/2022
Kraken
Kings
3-1 LA
Los Angeles and Seattle Stats
- On average, the Kings put up 2.8 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (24th).
- The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.8 (ninth).
- Los Angeles is 17th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +2.
- Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -71.
- The Kraken have conceded 56 power-play goals (30th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 14.6% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 66 points in 80 games (19 goals and 47 assists).
- Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 77 games, with 34 goals and 19 assists.
- Phillip Danault's season total of 50 points has come from 26 goals and 24 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has allowed 113 goals (2.58 goals against average) and racked up 1131 saves.
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann has totaled 26 goals and 22 assists in 71 games for Seattle, good for 48 points.
- Yanni Gourde has totaled 46 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 26 assists.
- Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 20 goals and 22 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (49th in the league), with 1290 total saves, giving up 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
