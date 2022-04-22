Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Friday features a showdown between the Minnesota Wild (49-21-7) and the Seattle Kraken (26-44-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild sit in third place and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Minnesota and Seattle Stats
- The Wild put up 3.7 goals per game (284 in 77 games), and the Kraken give up 3.4 (261 in 76).
- The Kraken are 29th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Wild are 17th on defense (3.0 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +50 on the season (seventh in NHL).
- Seattle's goal differential is -64 on the season (27th in the NHL).
- The Wild have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties).
- The Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 58 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 45 points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 19 assists in 68 games (playing 16:10 per game).
- Yanni Gourde is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 44 total points (0.6 per game), with 18 goals and 26 assists in 68 games.
- Jordan Eberle's 19 goals and 22 assists add up to 41 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .891 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1261 total saves, allowing 154 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov has been a big player for Minnesota this season, with 97 points in 76 games.
- Mats Zuccarello has picked up 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.
- Kevin Fiala has 32 goals and 44 assists for Minnesota.
- In 52 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 147 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1479 saves.
Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alex Goligoski: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Wild Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/17/2022
Sharks
W 5-4
Home
-333
4/19/2022
Canadiens
W 2-0
Away
-261
4/21/2022
Canucks
W 6-3
Home
-178
4/22/2022
Kraken
-
Home
-292
4/24/2022
Predators
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Coyotes
-
Home
-
4/28/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Devils
W 4-3
Home
-115
4/18/2022
Senators
W 4-2
Home
-115
4/20/2022
Avalanche
W 3-2
Home
+251
4/22/2022
Wild
-
Away
+233
4/23/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
4/27/2022
Kings
-
Home
-
