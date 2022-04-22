Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL schedule on Friday features a showdown between the Minnesota Wild (49-21-7) and the Seattle Kraken (26-44-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild sit in third place and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Seattle

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota and Seattle Stats

The Wild put up 3.7 goals per game (284 in 77 games), and the Kraken give up 3.4 (261 in 76).

The Kraken are 29th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Wild are 17th on defense (3.0 against).

In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +50 on the season (seventh in NHL).

Seattle's goal differential is -64 on the season (27th in the NHL).

The Wild have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties).

The Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 58 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 45 points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 19 assists in 68 games (playing 16:10 per game).

Yanni Gourde is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 44 total points (0.6 per game), with 18 goals and 26 assists in 68 games.

Jordan Eberle's 19 goals and 22 assists add up to 41 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .891 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1261 total saves, allowing 154 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has been a big player for Minnesota this season, with 97 points in 76 games.

Mats Zuccarello has picked up 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.

Kevin Fiala has 32 goals and 44 assists for Minnesota.

In 52 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 147 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1479 saves.

Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alex Goligoski: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Wild Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/17/2022 Sharks W 5-4 Home -333 4/19/2022 Canadiens W 2-0 Away -261 4/21/2022 Canucks W 6-3 Home -178 4/22/2022 Kraken - Home -292 4/24/2022 Predators - Away - 4/26/2022 Coyotes - Home - 4/28/2022 Flames - Home -

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Devils W 4-3 Home -115 4/18/2022 Senators W 4-2 Home -115 4/20/2022 Avalanche W 3-2 Home +251 4/22/2022 Wild - Away +233 4/23/2022 Stars - Away - 4/26/2022 Canucks - Away - 4/27/2022 Kings - Home -

