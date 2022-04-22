Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Friday features a showdown between the Minnesota Wild (49-21-7) and the Seattle Kraken (26-44-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild sit in third place and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Seattle

Minnesota and Seattle Stats

  • The Wild put up 3.7 goals per game (284 in 77 games), and the Kraken give up 3.4 (261 in 76).
  • The Kraken are 29th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Wild are 17th on defense (3.0 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +50 on the season (seventh in NHL).
  • Seattle's goal differential is -64 on the season (27th in the NHL).
  • The Wild have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties).
  • The Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 58 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 45 points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 19 assists in 68 games (playing 16:10 per game).
  • Yanni Gourde is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 44 total points (0.6 per game), with 18 goals and 26 assists in 68 games.
  • Jordan Eberle's 19 goals and 22 assists add up to 41 points this season.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .891 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1261 total saves, allowing 154 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov has been a big player for Minnesota this season, with 97 points in 76 games.
  • Mats Zuccarello has picked up 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala has 32 goals and 44 assists for Minnesota.
  • In 52 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 147 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1479 saves.

Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alex Goligoski: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Wild Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/17/2022

Sharks

W 5-4

Home

-333

4/19/2022

Canadiens

W 2-0

Away

-261

4/21/2022

Canucks

W 6-3

Home

-178

4/22/2022

Kraken

-

Home

-292

4/24/2022

Predators

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Coyotes

-

Home

-

4/28/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

Kraken Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Devils

W 4-3

Home

-115

4/18/2022

Senators

W 4-2

Home

-115

4/20/2022

Avalanche

W 3-2

Home

+251

4/22/2022

Wild

-

Away

+233

4/23/2022

Stars

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-

4/27/2022

Kings

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
