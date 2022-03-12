Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday features a showdown between the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) and the Seattle Kraken (17-37-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference (37 points), and the Kraken are 16th in the Western Conference (40 points).

How to Watch Montreal vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bell Centre

Bell Centre

Betting Information for Montreal vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Canadiens -1.5 6

Montreal and Seattle Stats

The Canadiens are 32nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Kraken are 29th in goals allowed (3.6).

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (154 in 60 games), and the Canadiens concede 3.7 (213 in 57).

Montreal is 32nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -71.

Seattle's goal differential is -62 on the season (30th in the league).

On the power play, the Canadiens have scored 23 goals (on 13.1% of opportunities, 31st in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 41 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 29th in league).

The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (on 14.8% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 51 (killing off 73.6% of penalties, 30th in league).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 34 points are important for Seattle. He has recorded 22 goals and 12 assists in 52 games.

Yanni Gourde has collected 34 points this season, with 12 goals and 22 assists.

Jordan Eberle has posted 15 goals on the season, adding 19 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .887 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1005 total saves, allowing 128 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Wennberg: Day To Day (Upper-body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki has been a major player for Montreal this season, with 40 points in 57 games.

Artturi Lehkonen has picked up 28 points (0.5 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 15 assists.

Josh Anderson has 15 goals and nine assists for Montreal.

Samuel Montembeault has a goals against average of 3.7, and a .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.