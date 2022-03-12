Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Saturday features a showdown between the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) and the Seattle Kraken (17-37-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference (37 points), and the Kraken are 16th in the Western Conference (40 points).
How to Watch Montreal vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bell Centre
Montreal and Seattle Stats
- The Canadiens are 32nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Kraken are 29th in goals allowed (3.6).
- The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (154 in 60 games), and the Canadiens concede 3.7 (213 in 57).
- Montreal is 32nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -71.
- Seattle's goal differential is -62 on the season (30th in the league).
- On the power play, the Canadiens have scored 23 goals (on 13.1% of opportunities, 31st in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 41 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 29th in league).
- The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (on 14.8% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 51 (killing off 73.6% of penalties, 30th in league).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 34 points are important for Seattle. He has recorded 22 goals and 12 assists in 52 games.
- Yanni Gourde has collected 34 points this season, with 12 goals and 22 assists.
- Jordan Eberle has posted 15 goals on the season, adding 19 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .887 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1005 total saves, allowing 128 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Wennberg: Day To Day (Upper-body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki has been a major player for Montreal this season, with 40 points in 57 games.
- Artturi Lehkonen has picked up 28 points (0.5 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 15 assists.
- Josh Anderson has 15 goals and nine assists for Montreal.
- Samuel Montembeault has a goals against average of 3.7, and a .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).
Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
