Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal with the bench in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL slate includes the Seattle Kraken (23-44-6) hosting the New Jersey Devils (26-42-6) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. New Jersey

Head-to-head results for Seattle vs. New Jersey

DateHomeAwayResult

10/19/2021

Devils

Kraken

4-2 NJ

Seattle and New Jersey Stats

  • On average, the Kraken score 2.6 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Devils allow 3.6 (28th).
  • The Devils are 16th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Kraken are 24th on defense (3.5 against).
  • Seattle has a -67 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • New Jersey has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.
  • The Devils have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.9% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 14% of opportunities).
  • The Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 15.9% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

  • One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has scored 42 points in 65 games (17 goals and 25 assists).
  • Jared McCann has 25 goals and 16 assists to total 41 points (0.6 per game).
  • Jordan Eberle has 18 goals and 22 assists for Seattle.
  • Philipp Grubauer has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1213 saves. His .891 save percentage ranks 51st in the league.

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has scored 24 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 45 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 69 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 12.9%.
  • Nico Hischier is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 58 total points (0.9 per game), with 20 goals and 38 assists in 65 games.
  • Jack Hughes has posted 26 goals on the season, adding 30 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 593 saves with an .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

