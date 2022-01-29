Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule features the New York Islanders (15-15-6) hosting the Seattle Kraken (14-25-4) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 36 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 32 points.
How to Watch New York vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for New York vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Seattle Stats
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 26 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 17 goals and nine assists in 38 games.
- Jordan Eberle is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 24 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 12 assists in 41 games.
- Yanni Gourde's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has given up 95 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiled 732 saves with an .885 save percentage (47th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:33 per game.
- Josh Bailey is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) to the team.
- Brock Nelson's season total of 20 points has come from 13 goals and seven assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 355 saves. His .915 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.
Islanders Injuries: Austin Czarnik: Out (Upper body), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
