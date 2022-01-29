Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule features the New York Islanders (15-15-6) hosting the Seattle Kraken (14-25-4) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 36 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 32 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Seattle Stats

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 26 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 17 goals and nine assists in 38 games.

Jordan Eberle is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 24 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 12 assists in 41 games.

Yanni Gourde's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has given up 95 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiled 732 saves with an .885 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:33 per game.

Josh Bailey is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) to the team.

Brock Nelson's season total of 20 points has come from 13 goals and seven assists.

Semyon Varlamov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 355 saves. His .915 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.

Islanders Injuries: Austin Czarnik: Out (Upper body), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

