Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule features the New York Islanders (15-15-6) hosting the Seattle Kraken (14-25-4) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 36 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 32 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Seattle

Islanders vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Seattle Stats

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 26 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 17 goals and nine assists in 38 games.
  • Jordan Eberle is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 24 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 12 assists in 41 games.
  • Yanni Gourde's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
  • Philipp Grubauer has given up 95 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiled 732 saves with an .885 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:33 per game.
  • Josh Bailey is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) to the team.
  • Brock Nelson's season total of 20 points has come from 13 goals and seven assists.
  • Semyon Varlamov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 355 saves. His .915 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.

Islanders Injuries: Austin Czarnik: Out (Upper body), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

