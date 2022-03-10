Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ottawa Senators (20-31-5) host the Seattle Kraken (17-37-5) at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario on March 10, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Senators are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Senators
-1.5
5.5
Ottawa and Seattle Stats
- On average, the Senators put up 2.6 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (28th).
- On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Senators give up 3.2 (21st).
- In terms of goal differential, Ottawa is -33 on the season (24th in NHL).
- Seattle has a -61 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.
- The Kraken have conceded 40 power-play goals (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 31 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 14.9% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann has recorded 21 goals and 12 assists in 51 games for Seattle, good for 33 points.
- Yanni Gourde has posted 33 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 21 assists.
- Jordan Eberle's 15 goals and 18 assists add up to 33 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .887 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1005 total saves, conceding 128 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Ottawa Impact Players
- One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has scored 41 points in 53 games (19 goals and 22 assists).
- Drake Batherson is another of Ottawa's offensive options, contributing 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) to the team.
- Tim Stutzle's 33 points this season have come via 13 goals and 20 assists.
- Matt Murray has a 3.0 goals against average, and 580 saves. His .906 save percentage ranks 31st in the league.
Senators Injuries: Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Seattle Kraken at Ottawa Senators
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)