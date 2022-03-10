Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (20-31-5) host the Seattle Kraken (17-37-5) at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario on March 10, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Senators are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 5.5

Ottawa and Seattle Stats

On average, the Senators put up 2.6 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (28th).

On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Senators give up 3.2 (21st).

In terms of goal differential, Ottawa is -33 on the season (24th in NHL).

Seattle has a -61 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.

The Kraken have conceded 40 power-play goals (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 31 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 14.9% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has recorded 21 goals and 12 assists in 51 games for Seattle, good for 33 points.

Yanni Gourde has posted 33 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 21 assists.

Jordan Eberle's 15 goals and 18 assists add up to 33 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .887 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1005 total saves, conceding 128 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Ottawa Impact Players

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has scored 41 points in 53 games (19 goals and 22 assists).

Drake Batherson is another of Ottawa's offensive options, contributing 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Tim Stutzle's 33 points this season have come via 13 goals and 20 assists.

Matt Murray has a 3.0 goals against average, and 580 saves. His .906 save percentage ranks 31st in the league.

Senators Injuries: Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.