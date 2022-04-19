Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Monday features the Seattle Kraken (24-44-6) hosting the Ottawa Senators (28-40-7) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 54 points and the Senators are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 63 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Head-to-head results for Seattle vs. Ottawa

Date Home Away Result 3/10/2022 Senators Kraken 4-3 (F/OT) OTT

Seattle and Ottawa Stats

On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.2 (22nd).

On average, the Senators post 2.7 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (24th).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -67 on the season (27th in league).

Ottawa is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -39.

On the power play, the Kraken have scored 28 goals (on 14.3% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 44 (killing off 80.5% of penalties, 13th in league).

The Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Jared McCann, who has 43 points (25 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 16:05 per game.

Yanni Gourde has 43 points (0.7 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists.

Jordan Eberle's season total of 40 points has come from 18 goals and 22 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has conceded 152 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1236 saves with an .890 save percentage (51st in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk has recorded 27 goals and 33 assists in 72 games for Ottawa, good for 60 points.

Tim Stuetzle is a leading scorer for Ottawa with 52 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 32 assists in 72 games.

Ottawa's Joshua Norris is among the leaders on the team with 51 total points (33 goals and 18 assists).

Anton Forsberg has a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 1198 total saves, allowing 108 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

