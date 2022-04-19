Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Monday features the Seattle Kraken (24-44-6) hosting the Ottawa Senators (28-40-7) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 54 points and the Senators are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 63 points.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Seattle vs. Ottawa
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/10/2022
Senators
Kraken
4-3 (F/OT) OTT
Seattle and Ottawa Stats
- On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.2 (22nd).
- On average, the Senators post 2.7 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (24th).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -67 on the season (27th in league).
- Ottawa is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -39.
- On the power play, the Kraken have scored 28 goals (on 14.3% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 44 (killing off 80.5% of penalties, 13th in league).
- The Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).
Seattle Impact Players
- One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Jared McCann, who has 43 points (25 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 16:05 per game.
- Yanni Gourde has 43 points (0.7 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Jordan Eberle's season total of 40 points has come from 18 goals and 22 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has conceded 152 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1236 saves with an .890 save percentage (51st in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk has recorded 27 goals and 33 assists in 72 games for Ottawa, good for 60 points.
- Tim Stuetzle is a leading scorer for Ottawa with 52 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 32 assists in 72 games.
- Ottawa's Joshua Norris is among the leaders on the team with 51 total points (33 goals and 18 assists).
- Anton Forsberg has a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 1198 total saves, allowing 108 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)