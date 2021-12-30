Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (10-17-3) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) in NHL action on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 6

Seattle and Philadelphia Stats

The Kraken put up 2.8 goals per game (84 in 30 games), and the Flyers give up 3.2 (92 in 29).

On average, the Flyers score 2.7 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (29th).

Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -23.

Philadelphia's goal differential is -15 on the season (23rd in the NHL).

The Flyers have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.5% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities).

The Kraken have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle is one of Seattle's leading contributors (21 total points), having registered 12 goals and nine assists.

Jaden Schwartz has 20 points (0.7 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Jared McCann has 12 goals and five assists for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer has allowed 68 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 510 saves (22.2 per game).

Seattle also makes use of Chris Driedger in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 173 saves (21.6 per game), with an .896 save percentage.

Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has scored 11 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 25 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 14.1%.

Cam Atkinson has posted 20 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and eight assists.

Travis Konecny has posted five goals on the season, adding 12 assists.

Carter Hart has 568 saves (29.9 per game) while giving up 51 goals (2.7 per game) with a .918 save percentage (14th in the league).

Martin Jones has 343 saves (31.2 per game) and a .907 save percentage, giving up 35 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.