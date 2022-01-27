Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates a goal with his teammates as they play the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-5) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (13-25-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (59 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (30 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Penguins vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6.5

Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 16 goals and nine assists in 37 games for Seattle add up to 25 total points on the season.
  • Jordan Eberle has collected 24 points this season, with 12 goals and 12 assists.
  • Yanni Gourde has 22 points so far, including nine goals and 13 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .883 save percentage (45th in the league), with 709 total saves, conceding 94 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (40 total points), having collected 21 goals and 19 assists.
  • Kris Letang has racked up 37 points (1.0 per game), scoring five goals and adding 32 assists.
  • Sidney Crosby has scored 11 goals and added 23 assists through 30 games for Pittsburgh.
  • Tristan Jarry has a 2.1 goals against average, and 888 saves. His .926 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
