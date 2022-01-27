How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-5) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (13-25-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (59 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (30 points).
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6.5
Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 16 goals and nine assists in 37 games for Seattle add up to 25 total points on the season.
- Jordan Eberle has collected 24 points this season, with 12 goals and 12 assists.
- Yanni Gourde has 22 points so far, including nine goals and 13 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .883 save percentage (45th in the league), with 709 total saves, conceding 94 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (40 total points), having collected 21 goals and 19 assists.
- Kris Letang has racked up 37 points (1.0 per game), scoring five goals and adding 32 assists.
- Sidney Crosby has scored 11 goals and added 23 assists through 30 games for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has a 2.1 goals against average, and 888 saves. His .926 save percentage is third-best in the league.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
January
27
2022
Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
