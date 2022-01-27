How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates a goal with his teammates as they play the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-5) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (13-25-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (59 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (30 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 16 goals and nine assists in 37 games for Seattle add up to 25 total points on the season.

Jordan Eberle has collected 24 points this season, with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Yanni Gourde has 22 points so far, including nine goals and 13 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .883 save percentage (45th in the league), with 709 total saves, conceding 94 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (40 total points), having collected 21 goals and 19 assists.

Kris Letang has racked up 37 points (1.0 per game), scoring five goals and adding 32 assists.

Sidney Crosby has scored 11 goals and added 23 assists through 30 games for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has a 2.1 goals against average, and 888 saves. His .926 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.