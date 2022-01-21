Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) and right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL slate features the Seattle Kraken (11-23-4) hosting the San Jose Sharks (21-17-2) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (26 points), and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference (44 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Seattle vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 5.5

Seattle and San Jose Stats

The Kraken are scoring 2.7 goals per game (24th in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.0 (17th).

On average, the Sharks score 2.8 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (28th).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -36 on the season (29th in NHL).

San Jose is 19th in the NHL in goal differential, at -9 (-0.2 per game).

The Sharks have conceded 17 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 19 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 17.8% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.0% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle has been a big player for Seattle this season, with 24 points in 36 games.

Jared McCann has picked up 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding eight assists.

Yanni Gourde's 20 points this season have come via eight goals and 12 assists.

In 28 games, Philipp Grubauer has conceded 85 goals (3.31 goals against average) and has recorded 635 saves.

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 20 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 25 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 45 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 4.2 shots per game, shooting 13.7%.

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 20 goals and 15 assists.

Logan Couture's 13 goals and 17 assists add up to 30 points this season.

James Reimer has played 21 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 573 saves and a .918 save percentage (11th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.