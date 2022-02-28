How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) celebrates with right wing Timo Meier (28) after scoring a goal during the second period against the New York Islanders at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL schedule includes the San Jose Sharks (23-23-6) hosting the Seattle Kraken (16-33-5) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Sharks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 52 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 37 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Seattle

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 5.5

San Jose and Seattle Stats

The Sharks are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Kraken are 26th defensively (3.6 against).

On average, the Kraken post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Sharks allow 3.1 (21st).

San Jose is -25 overall in goal differential this season, 23rd in the league.

Seattle's goal differential is -54 on the season (29th in the league).

On the power play, the Sharks have scored 28 goals (on 20.3% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 32 (killing off 76.5% of penalties, 25th in league).

The Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.0% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 33 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 16.2%.

Jordan Eberle has amassed 31 points this season, with 15 goals and 16 assists.

Yanni Gourde's 11 goals and 18 assists add up to 29 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (48th in the league), with 928 total saves, giving up 117 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 53 points. He has 24 goals and 29 assists this season.

Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's offensive options, contributing 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Logan Couture has 39 total points for San Jose, with 18 goals and 21 assists.

James Reimer has allowed 86 goals (2.91 goals against average) and recorded 908 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Personal), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.