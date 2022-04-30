Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (26-48-6) host the San Jose Sharks (32-36-13) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on April 29, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th and the Sharks 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. San Jose

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Head-to-head results for Seattle vs. San Jose

Date Home Away Result 2/27/2022 Sharks Kraken 3-1 SJ 1/20/2022 Kraken Sharks 3-2 SEA 12/14/2021 Sharks Kraken 3-1 SEA

Seattle and San Jose Stats

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (21st).

On average, the Sharks post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (24th).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -73 on the season (27th in league).

San Jose's goal differential is -47 on the season (24th in the NHL).

The Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (29th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sharks have scored 41 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 56 while short-handed (31st in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jared McCann, who has 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 16:11 per game.

Yanni Gourde is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) to the team.

Jordan Eberle has scored 21 goals and added 23 assists through 78 games for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer has allowed 164 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 1313 saves.

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has totaled 35 goals and 41 assists in 76 games for San Jose, good for 76 points.

Tomas Hertl has posted 64 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 34 assists.

Logan Couture has 56 points so far, including 23 goals and 33 assists.

James Reimer has a .911 save percentage (20th in the league), with 1321 total saves, allowing 129 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.