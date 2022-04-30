Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (26-48-6) host the San Jose Sharks (32-36-13) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on April 29, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th and the Sharks 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Head-to-head results for Seattle vs. San Jose

DateHomeAwayResult

2/27/2022

Sharks

Kraken

3-1 SJ

1/20/2022

Kraken

Sharks

3-2 SEA

12/14/2021

Sharks

Kraken

3-1 SEA

Seattle and San Jose Stats

  • The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (21st).
  • On average, the Sharks post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (24th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -73 on the season (27th in league).
  • San Jose's goal differential is -47 on the season (24th in the NHL).
  • The Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (29th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Sharks have scored 41 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 56 while short-handed (31st in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jared McCann, who has 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 16:11 per game.
  • Yanni Gourde is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
  • Jordan Eberle has scored 21 goals and added 23 assists through 78 games for Seattle.
  • Philipp Grubauer has allowed 164 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 1313 saves.

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has totaled 35 goals and 41 assists in 76 games for San Jose, good for 76 points.
  • Tomas Hertl has posted 64 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 34 assists.
  • Logan Couture has 56 points so far, including 23 goals and 33 assists.
  • James Reimer has a .911 save percentage (20th in the league), with 1321 total saves, allowing 129 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

April
29
2022

San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

