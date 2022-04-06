How to Watch Kraken at Blues

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The expansion Kraken are out of the playoff race but embracing a spoiler role as they visit the Blues on Wednesday.

The Blues (39-20-10) hold a four-point lead for the third Central Division playoff spot and are three points behind Minnesota for second place, but they will need to beware of the Kraken (22-41-6) on Wednesday night on home ice.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle is last in the Pacific Division by a significant margin, but the Kraken are 5-4-1 over their last 10 games and dominated Dallas on home ice Sunday in a 4-1 win. Jared McCann got Seattle an early lead with a short-handed goal just 3:55 into the game and Yanni Gourde's 17th goal of the season provided an insurance marker.

Chris Driedger stopped 29 shots in the victory.

St. Louis has won two straight, including a 5-1 win over Arizona on Monday in the opener of their four-game homestand. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and Pavel Buchnevich added a goal and two helpers while Ville Husso made 21 saves.

The Blues can complete a season sweep of the Kraken with a win on Wednesday. St. Louis won at home 2-1 on Jan. 13 and posted a 5-0 shutout in Seattle on Jan. 21.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
